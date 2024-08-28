Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. RB Global comprises about 3.0% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $256,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,472 shares of company stock worth $1,669,216 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

