Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
NYSE:EMR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
