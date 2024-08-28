Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 16,760,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.