Koppers Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Koppers Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. Koppers has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $825.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,626,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company's stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

