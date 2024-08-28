KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Down to $26.38

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.38, but opened at $25.49. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 6,858,286 shares changing hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 159,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

