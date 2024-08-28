Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

