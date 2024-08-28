L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Raised by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,855,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.43.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,312 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

LHX traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $228.93. 253,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,186. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.15. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

