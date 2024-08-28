La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry Sells 4,414 Shares

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.9 %

LZB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. 397,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $495.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,550.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on La-Z-Boy

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.