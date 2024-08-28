Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,006.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $847.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $955.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $946.76. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Lam Research by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 132,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

