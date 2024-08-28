Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the July 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Land Securities Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

