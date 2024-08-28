LDR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up 6.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,172. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

