LDR Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BDN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 1,074,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $911.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
