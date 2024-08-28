LDR Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 1,074,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $911.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

