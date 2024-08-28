LDR Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

LDR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Alico by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alico in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alico stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 22,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,862. The company has a market capitalization of $221.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 99.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALCO

Alico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.