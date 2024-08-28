Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Learn CW Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Learn CW Investment by 15,243.6% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 114,327 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,817,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

Learn CW Investment Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LCW opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Learn CW Investment has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

About Learn CW Investment

Learn CW Investment ( NYSE:LCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.