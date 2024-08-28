Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,548 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

UHT traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,432. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $621.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 249.57%.

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.