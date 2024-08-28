Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 18,449.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 58,299 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Repligen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.57.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.73. The company had a trading volume of 194,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,250. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 577.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

