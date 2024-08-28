Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 259 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 270,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WNS by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 118,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

