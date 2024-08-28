Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,880 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Crane NXT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. 144,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.