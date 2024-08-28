Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 256.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,574.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,574.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 1.7 %

DHIL traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,143. The company has a market cap of $439.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

