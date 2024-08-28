Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 685 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.