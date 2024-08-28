Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,470.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 84,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $634,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,832 shares of company stock worth $9,087,691. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 593,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,089. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

