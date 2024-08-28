Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of CONMED by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 248,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 55,878 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CONMED by 149.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

