Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,435 Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Red Violet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Violet by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.