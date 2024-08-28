Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $109,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.5 %

CYBR stock opened at $281.87 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $152.03 and a twelve month high of $289.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

