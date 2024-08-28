Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,085,000 after buying an additional 1,663,125 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,304,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,272,000 after buying an additional 680,668 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. 429,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,418. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

