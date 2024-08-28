Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SpartanNash worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,809,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

