Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,291,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,687,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 569.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 204,281 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

