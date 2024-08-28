Legato Capital Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,156 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,992 shares of company stock worth $5,897,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.