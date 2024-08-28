Legato Capital Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CATY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

