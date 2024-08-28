Legato Capital Management LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,066,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,603,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,528.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,550 shares of company stock worth $844,469 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

