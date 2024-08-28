Legato Capital Management LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 424,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,243,000. Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $894,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 347,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,469. The stock has a market cap of $354.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLPT. B. Riley started coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

