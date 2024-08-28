Legato Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 187,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,525. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

