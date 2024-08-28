Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,837 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 12,355.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,906.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Masco by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 97,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. 412,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

