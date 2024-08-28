Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $789,000 in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 135.1% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 43,718 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at $22,445,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,146.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,445,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,302. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

