Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 219.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AQST shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

