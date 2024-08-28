Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ALKT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,197. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

In other Alkami Technology news, major shareholder George B. Kaiser sold 1,666,666 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $51,949,979.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,419,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,444,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $595,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George B. Kaiser sold 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $51,949,979.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,419,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,444,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,538,837 shares of company stock valued at $109,665,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

