Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.54.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.67. 232,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,914. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

