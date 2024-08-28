Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 188,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.81. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.