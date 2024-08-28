Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,809 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DLH by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLHC opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $155.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DLH had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLH

DLH Profile

(Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.