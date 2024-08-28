Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,261 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Albany International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Albany International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $91.63. 26,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

