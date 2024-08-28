Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,556 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Berry by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Berry by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Stock Down 0.6 %

Berry stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 754,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,412. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $477.02 million, a PE ratio of 624.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.38 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

