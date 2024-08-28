Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,287 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR opened at $269.89 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $280.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

