Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

VKTX stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,241 shares of company stock worth $17,786,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.