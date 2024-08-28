Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

GSBC stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254. The stock has a market cap of $684.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock worth $958,706. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

