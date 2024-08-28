Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 14,609 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $7,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Employers by 58.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 295,983 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,764. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities raised Employers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $72,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

