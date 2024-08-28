Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,201 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $166.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.00. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Abercrombie & Fitch to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.57.

View Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.