Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,531 shares of company stock worth $125,962. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.8 %

OSW traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 190,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.