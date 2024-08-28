Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Silence Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:SLN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 118,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,587. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $560.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

