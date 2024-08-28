Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,125,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,663,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 165,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,430,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,637.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,358 shares of company stock worth $2,279,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

