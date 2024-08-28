Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,286 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.